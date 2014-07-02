July 2 Enterprise Product Partners has
sold a cargo of U.S. condensate to an Asian trader, in what
appears to be the first export deal agreed to a week after the
U.S. Commerce Department cracked open the door for limited oil
exports, two traders said on Wednesday.
Mitsui & Co Ltd has bought a 400,000-barrel cargo
to load in late July or early August, two Singapore-based
traders who are familiar with the deal said. The company is
marketing the cargo to Asian end users. The price was not
confirmed.
Enterprise could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. unit of Mitsui was also not immediately available
for comment.
"A lot of traders are asking us about it and telling us
they're trying to get more cargoes from Enterprise especially
this week and next week," one of the traders said. "So far, I
didn't hear any end users in Asia bought."
The size of the deal is small compared with U.S. condensate
output of an estimated 1 million barrels per day.
Still, it is the first sign that U.S. oil companies are
preparing to launch light, gaseous petroleum from the country's
massive oil and gas fields onto the global market after
government rulings disclosed last week that allowed condensate
exports, so long as it was "minimally processed" by a stabilizer
with a distillation tower.
The move loosened the 40-year ban on crude exports.
Traders are rushing to ship condensate to Asia where new
processing units, known as splitters, are expected to come
online in the third quarter, sources said. Condensate is a major
feedstock for the petrochemical industry.
Importers like China, Japan and South Korea have splitting
capacity that can turn condensate into naphtha and other
products.
In Asia Pacific, splitters can process up to 900,000 barrels
per day of condensate, according to a presentation by Facts
Global Energy.
