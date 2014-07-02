July 2 Enterprise Product Partners has sold a cargo of U.S. condensate to an Asian trader, in what appears to be the first export deal agreed to a week after the U.S. Commerce Department cracked open the door for limited oil exports, two traders said on Wednesday.

Mitsui & Co Ltd has bought a 400,000-barrel cargo to load in late July or early August, two Singapore-based traders who are familiar with the deal said. The company is marketing the cargo to Asian end users. The price was not confirmed.

Enterprise could not immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. unit of Mitsui was also not immediately available for comment.

"A lot of traders are asking us about it and telling us they're trying to get more cargoes from Enterprise especially this week and next week," one of the traders said. "So far, I didn't hear any end users in Asia bought."

The size of the deal is small compared with U.S. condensate output of an estimated 1 million barrels per day.

Still, it is the first sign that U.S. oil companies are preparing to launch light, gaseous petroleum from the country's massive oil and gas fields onto the global market after government rulings disclosed last week that allowed condensate exports, so long as it was "minimally processed" by a stabilizer with a distillation tower.

The move loosened the 40-year ban on crude exports.

Traders are rushing to ship condensate to Asia where new processing units, known as splitters, are expected to come online in the third quarter, sources said. Condensate is a major feedstock for the petrochemical industry.

Importers like China, Japan and South Korea have splitting capacity that can turn condensate into naphtha and other products.

In Asia Pacific, splitters can process up to 900,000 barrels per day of condensate, according to a presentation by Facts Global Energy. (Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London and Meeyong Cho in Seoul; Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy)