HOUSTON Nov 14 More than a year ago, U.S. regulators quietly gave a small company permission to export lightly processed oil known as condensate - a previously unreported ruling that could further strengthen the hand of big players that have pushed hard to chip away at a 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports.

The approval, issued to Peaker Energy on Sept. 11, 2013, a copy of which was seen by Reuters this week, means the U.S. Commerce Department has clearly determined in three cases that companies can export minimally processed condensate.

That, analysts said, may encourage more companies to decide there is now enough of a precedent to give them the right to ship condensate overseas without seeking formal clearance.

"Knowing there's a third ruling in the first wave probably doesn't make you unhappy. It probably strengthens your conviction that you're doing the right thing," said Kevin Book, energy policy analyst at ClearView Energy Partners LLC. (Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Terry Wade mand Steve Orlofsky)