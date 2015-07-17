By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, July 17 A campaign to require
condom use in pornographic film productions in California has
collected enough signatures to put a ballot measure before state
voters in 2016, organizers said.
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation said in a statement late on
Thursday it had amassed more than 371,000 signatures, above the
366,880 threshold set by the state.
The signatures must still be validated by California
election officials.
The nonprofit organization's latest campaign is an effort to
widen its battle with porn producers, which have resisted calls
for condom use on their movie sets.
In 2012, the foundation successfully backed a voter-approved
measure in Los Angeles County to force condom use in porn
productions locally. But producers fought the measure in court,
and officials from the foundation say county officials have been
slow to enforce the measure.
"It's only fair that these performers be afforded the same
safeguards as other Californians in their workplaces," Michael
Weinstein, president of AIDS Healthcare, said in a statement.
The measure, if approved by voters on the November 2016
ballot, would mandate state and municipal officials to make sure
condoms are used on pornographic film sets statewide.
Historically, Los Angeles, especially its San Fernando
Valley suburb, has been a hub of porn production. A number of
high-profile X-rated performers in the area have at times
suffered HIV infections, shaking the industry and local health
officials.
Nearly a dozen performers were infected with the HIV virus
between 2004 and 2014, according to AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
A representative from the Free Speech Coalition, a trade
group representing the porn industry, did not return a call or
an email.
In the past, porn producers have said viewers do not want to
see condoms in porn because it distracts from their fantasies.
They have warned that porn creators will be more likely to move
their productions out of state if such rules are enforced.
To try to further ensure they have enough support for a
ballot measure, AIDS Healthcare Foundation officials said they
plan to keep collecting signatures, aiming to have more than
525,000 before a Sept. 14 deadline for submitting signatures to
election officials.
