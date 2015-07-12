(New throughout, adds NCAA decision and further comments on
July 11 The national board of directors of
prominent U.S. civil rights group the NAACP voted on Saturday to
end its 15-year boycott of South Carolina prompted by the
display of the Confederate battle flag on state capitol grounds.
"Emergency resolution passed by the NAACP National Board of
Directors at #NAACP106, ending the 15 year South Carolina
boycott," the National Association for the Advancement of
Colored People said on its Twitter feed.
The resolution was approved during the NAACP's annual
convention in Philadelphia.
South Carolina removed the flag on Friday to chants of "USA,
USA!," after three weeks of emotional debate over the banner, a
symbol of slavery and racism to many, but of Southern heritage
and pride to others.
Numerous elected officials, including Republican Governor
Nikki Haley, called for the flag's removal after the June 17
killings of nine African-American churchgoers at Emanuel African
Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston. Photos of the white
man charged in the slayings showed him posing with the flag on a
website that also carried a racist manifesto.
The Confederate flag was raised atop the South Carolina
State House dome in 1961 as part of centennial commemorations of
the American Civil War. Critics said its placement was a sign of
opposition by politicians to the black civil rights movement at
the time.
In 2000, the NAACP announced an economic boycott of South
Carolina and protesters marched on the state capital.
The group maintained its boycott even after lawmakers agreed
to move the flag to a monument to Confederate war dead on the
capitol grounds. On Saturday, in its resolution to end the
boycott, the NAACP said any move to prematurely end the boycott
would have emboldened elements of society seeking to "perpetuate
the hatred and history of oppression associated with the
Confederate flag."
In a separate action earlier this week, National Collegiate
Athletic Association president Mark Emmert said his organization
was removing all barriers to South Carolina hosting
championship-level college sports events now that the
Confederate flag has been removed from the state capitol
grounds.
The NCAA, the major organization of U.S. intercollegiate
athletics, had prohibited pre-determined post-season
competitions in South Carolina because of the flag.
