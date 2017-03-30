WASHINGTON, March 30 For the second time on
Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence took the rare step of
breaking a tie in the U.S. Senate, as he cast the deciding vote
in rolling back protections for federal funds for family
planning and reproductive health.
In a 51-50 vote, senators approved killing a rule intended
to keep federal grants flowing to clinics that provide
contraception and other services in states that want to block
the funding. In recent years states such as Texas have kept some
healthcare providers from receiving the grants, as part of the
country's longstanding fight over abortion.
Earlier in the day, Pence was called upon to end the
deadlock over advancing the resolution to a final vote.
