* House vote puts election-year spotlight on abortion rights
* Doctors would have faced prison for gender-based abortions
* Republican bill puts Democrats in difficult voting
position
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 31 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday rejected Republican legislation
banning abortions based on the sex of the fetus in a vote that
keeps the election-year spotlight on an emotionally charged
issue.
The "Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act," would have subjected
doctors to a five-year prison term if they performed abortions
intended to select gender. Medical and mental health
professionals also would have had to report suspected violations
to authorities or face a one-year sentence.
The mostly party-line vote of 246-168 fell short of the
two-thirds majority required for passing this bill.
Republicans scheduled the vote a week after a public opinion
poll showed that a near-record 50 percent of Americans described
themselves as "pro-life," a label for those who back legal
protections for fetuses, including outlawing abortion.
The Gallup poll showed that those describing themselves as
"pro-choice" - those favoring the right of women to choose
whether to bring a pregnancy to term - had declined to a record
low 41 percent, compared to 47 percent in July 2011.
Democrats attacked the legislation, portraying it as another
example of a "war on women" by Republicans, which also included
votes against equal pay and some healthcare benefits.
Democrats decried the bill as a "backdoor attempt" to stifle
all abortions. But the vote put them in a tricky position by
exposing them to potential campaign attacks for appearing to
support a widely abhorred practice.
Republicans, also jockeying for the women's vote in November
elections, argued that the "real war against women" is in an
increasing number of abortions of female fetuses due to
preferences for boys among some ethnic groups.
"Simply put, what this bill does is give baby girls the same
chance at life as baby boys," said Republican Representative
Marsha Blackburn during Wednesday's debate on the House floor.
"A vote against ending sex-selection abortion is a vote in favor
of gender bias and female gendercide."
SEX SELECTION INCREASING
A 2008 study of census data by two Columbia University
professors found an elevated rate of male births to American
parents of Chinese, Indian and Korean descent, especially when
their previous pregnancies produced females.
The researchers, Lena Edlund and Douglas Almond, said the
statistical deviation shows evidence of prenatal sex selection
among these groups, who are importing their cultural preferences
for male offspring to the United States.
Sex-selective abortions are more common in China, India and
South Korea, where the cultural and economic status of sons is
elevated over daughters. In traditional Chinese culture, for
example, parents often depend on a son for financial support in
old age.
The measure drew swift rebukes from abortion-rights groups.
They argued it would violate doctor-patient confidentiality and
put physicians into the untenable position of trying to
determine or surmise whether an abortion is motivated by gender
selection. They also said it masked previous Republican efforts
to roll back women's rights to contraception and other forms of
health care.
"Republicans in Washington are focused like a laser on
taking away women's rights to basic health care, and today's
House vote is no exception," said Emily's List, a group
dedicated to electing pro-choice female Democrats to office.
Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House,
said the vote appeared to be an attempt by Republicans to put
Democrats in a "difficult place."
"Any interpretation that voting against this bill is
therefore for abortions for the purposes of selecting gender,
would be wrong. Period," he said.
House Speaker John Boehner brushed aside suggestions that
the vote was a political stunt aimed at luring Democrats into a
controversial vote.
"This is an important issue for the American people,"
Boehner told reporters on Thursday. "This type of sex-selection,
most Americans find pretty repulsive. Our members feel strongly
about it, that's why it's being brought to the floor."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Cowan and Eric
Walsh)