WASHINGTON/HONOLULU Jan 4 Republicans take full
control of the U.S. Congress this week with an agenda of trying
to force approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and push back
on President Barack Obama's sweeping policy shifts on Cuba and
immigration.
After years of battles over the budget and other issues,
further clashes loom as Republicans who already control the
House of Representatives take over the Senate majority on
Tuesday after wins against Obama's Democrats in November's
midterm elections. Angry over the president's moves last year to
bypass Congress on issues such as immigration, Republicans have
promised to fight him on a range of issues.
Obama has vowed to use his veto pen if Republicans pass
legislation he opposes, but he has said he believes he may be
able to forge common ground with them in some areas, including
free trade, overhauling the tax code and boosting infrastructure
spending.
Reaching deals won't be easy amid deep mistrust on both
sides.
"To suddenly claim you're going to work with members of
Congress after years of ignoring them is rather ludicrous," said
Kevin Smith, a spokesman for Republican House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner.
Republican Mitch McConnell, who will become the Senate
majority leader, said the American people expect compromise on
key issues despite divided government.
"They want us to look for things to agree on and see if we
can make some progress for the country," he said in a
pre-recorded interview aired on CNN's State of the Union program
on Sunday.
But issues facing Congress will likely be contentious.
McConnell has said the first item on his agenda will be
legislation to force approval of TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline, which has been under review
by the Obama administration for years, would help transport oil
from Canada's oil sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Many Democrats
see the project as a threat to the environment but supporters
say it will create jobs and increase North American energy
security.
A similar bill on Keystone failed late last year and it is
unlikely that Republicans, even with their new majority, could
muster the votes needed to overcome an Obama veto. The new
Senate Energy Committee Chairwoman, Lisa Murkowski, plans a vote
on Thursday by her panel on the issue.
As the new Congress convenes, Obama will set out on a
three-day road trip on Wednesday to Michigan, Arizona and
Tennessee to tout his economic record and highlight his own
agenda for 2015.
Republican aides said efforts to weaken Obama's signature
healthcare law were also high on their priorities.
Another early legislative fight will come when Congress
considers funding for the Department of Homeland Security. A
$1.1 trillion government spending bill passed in mid-December
funds government through September, except for the DHS, which is
funded only until Feb. 27. That was an effort by conservative
Republicans to block money for implementation of Obama's
executive order that grants temporary relief from deportation to
some undocumented immigrants.
Republicans have also discussed using the fight over the
homeland security agency as a vehicle for challenging Obama's
landmark move last month to normalize ties with Cuba.
