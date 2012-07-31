WASHINGTON, July 31 Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress have reached a deal to fund federal government activities through next March and eliminate any threat of agency shut downs that could upset voters ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

The deal, which congressional leaders were expected to announce later on Tuesday, would fund discretionary federal programs - from defense and foreign aid to education, transportation and medical research - at levels specified in last year's debt limit deal, about $1.047 trillion.

The full House of Representatives and Senate would still need to approve the measure by Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.