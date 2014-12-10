WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Senate confirmed
President Barack Obama's nominees to be the next American
ambassadors to India and Afghanistan on Tuesday, filling two of
the country's most important diplomatic posts days before
leaving Washington for the year.
By unanimous voice votes, the Senate approved former State
Department official Richard Rahul Verma as U.S. ambassador to
India and Peter Michael McKinley to be the ambassador in Kabul.
Verma, who is Indian-American, will replace Nancy Powell,
who resigned in March after a damaging dispute over the
treatment of a junior Indian diplomat in the United States.
He served as assistant secretary of state for legislative
affairs at the State Department in the Obama administration from
2009 to 2011.
The United States sees India as a natural ally on a range of
issues and a potential counterbalance to an increasingly
assertive China in Asia and is eager to expand relations across
the board, particularly in the security sphere.
McKinley, a career diplomat who has also served as U.S.
ambassador in Colombia and Peru, is currently the deputy
ambassador in Afghanistan, where the United States is currently
drawing down its forces after 12 years of war.
The White House has been fighting with the Senate all year
to get its nominees confirmed more quickly. The last days of the
current legislative session have been marked by a flurry of
confirmations. A new Senate, in which Republicans will hold a
majority of seats, will be seated in January.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernard Orr)