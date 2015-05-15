By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. Senate Armed
Services Committee on Thursday approved a
2016 defense policy bill that maps out a series of acquisition
reforms and adds funding for big weapons programs like Boeing
Co's F/A-18 Super Hornets and Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 fighter jet.
Committee Chairman John McCain, an Arizona Republican, told
reporters the committee trimmed $10 billion in "excess and
unnecessary funding" from the Pentagon's proposed budget,
including $460 million removed from Air Force funding request
for a new long-range strike bomber, to fund the extra weapons.
Most of the funds went to "unfunded priorities" identified
by the military services, including $1.2 billion for the 12
Boeing jets requested by the U.S. Navy, and $1 billion for six
Lockheed jets requested by the Marine Corps, the committee said.
McCain, a longtime critic of the $391 billion F-35 fighter
jet program, the Pentagon's costliest arms project, said the
program was doing better and the Marine Corps planned to declare
its F-35B jets ready for initial combat use in July.
The bill holds back $900 million of the Air Force's $5.2
billion F-35 budget until the defense secretary certifies that
F-35 A-model planes delivered in fiscal 2018 would have full
combat capability with the 3F software currently planned.
The bill also added $355 million to maintain the Air Force's
fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, an ongoing source of
friction between Congress and the Air Force.
It also raised proposed funding for the Virginia-class
submarine program submarines built by General Dynamics Corp
and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc N> by $800
million to $6.1 billion, underscoring the importance of building
two submarines a year from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2020.
The committee limited funding aircraft carriers and coastal
warships until the Navy met certain conditions.
The bill would also reform what it called the Pentagon's
"woefully inefficient" and "broken" acquisition system, calling
it a clear and present danger to U.S. national security. It
seeks to increase accountability, reach out to non-traditional
suppliers, and streamline the process to save money.
Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the panel, and three
other Democrats voted against the bill, citing concerns about
using overseas contingency operations funding, or OCO, to pay
for non-war items. Reed called that move a "budget gimmick."
Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House
Armed Services Committee, voted against his committee's bill for
the same reason.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)