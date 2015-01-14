The U.S. Capitol building is seen before U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON An Ohio man claiming sympathy with Islamic State militants was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol with guns and bombs, court documents disclosed.

Christopher Cornell, 20, of Cincinnati researched the construction of pipe bombs, purchased a semi-automatic rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition and made plans to travel to Washington to carry out the plan, according to an FBI informant's legal testimony.

Cornell indicated on Twitter that he supported the Islamic State group under the alias Raheel Mahrus Ubaydah, court documents said.

In a meeting with the informant in November, Cornell said he considered members of Congress to be his enemies, according to the documents. He outlined a plan to place pipe bombs at and near the U.S. Capitol and use firearms to kill employees and officials inside, the documents said.

Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi said the public was not in any danger during the investigation.

Cornell has been charged in a federal court in Ohio with attempting to kill a U.S. government officer and possession of a firearm in furtherance of an attempted crime of violence.

