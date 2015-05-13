WASHINGTON May 13 Azerbaijan's state-owned oil
company paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover 10 U.S.
lawmakers' travel expenses as well as scarves, rugs and other
gifts by sending funds through nonprofit corporations, the
Washington Post reported, citing a confidential report.
The findings by the U.S. House of Representatives'
independent Office of Congressional Ethics said the State Oil
Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) funded the
all-expenses-paid trip to a 2013 convention for the lawmakers
and 32 House staff members, according to the newspaper.
The May 2013 "U.S.-Azerbaijan Convention" came one year
after Azerbaijan's oil company and several others asked Congress
to exempt a $28 billion natural gas pipeline project from U.S.
economic sanctions on Iran, according to the newspaper.
The company "allegedly funneled $750,000 through nonprofit
corporations based in the United States to conceal the source of
the funding for the conference in the former Soviet nation," the
Post said.
Additionally, three former aides to U.S. President Barack
Obama appeared at the conference as speakers, according to the
Post.
Reuters has not confirmed the Post's story.
Lawmakers and their staff members received hundreds of
thousands of dollars' worth of travel expenses and gifts,
including Azerbaijani rugs valued at $2,500 to $10,000,
according to the ethics report. Travel receipts showed airfare
costs totaling $112,899, the Post reported.
"Congressional investigators could not determine whether
lawmakers used their official positions to benefit SOCAR or the
pipeline project," the Post wrote of the probe, which it said
represented the ethics panel's most extensive investigation
since it was created in 2008.
"They also found no evidence that the lawmakers or their
staffers knew that the conference was being funded by a foreign
government," it said, added that lawmakers said the ethics
committee had approved the trip.
The House lawmakers affected, according to the Post, were
Oklahoma Republican Jim Bridenstine, New York Democrats Yvette
Clarke and Gregory Meeks, Illinois Democrat Danny Davis, Texas
Democrats Rubén Hinojosa and Sheila Jackson Lee, New Jersey
Republican Leonard Lance, New Mexico Democrat Michelle Lujan
Grisham, Texas Republican Ted Poe. Former Representative Steve
Stockman, also a Texas Republican, was also part of the
delegation at the time.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; editing by Andrew Hay)