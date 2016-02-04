WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed legislation on Thursday that would curb a
Justice Department initiative aimed at cutting off perpetrators
of fraud from the banking system.
Since 2012 the department, with the help of regulatory
agencies, has investigated banks and third-party processors in
the United States that do business with companies they believe
run a higher risk of fraud. The goal of the program, frequently
called "Operation Choke Point," has been to hold banks
accountable while sniffing out law breakers, according to the
department.
Republican lawmakers say the operation has gone too far and
locked legitimate businesses out of banking. They also say it
allows federal agencies to create policy while denying Americans
due process.
Only 10 House Democrats voted for the bill. There has been
no corresponding legislation introduced in the Senate so far,
and President Barack Obama is not expected to sign a final bill,
should it pass out of Congress.
Under the legislation, a federal banking agency could not
suggest, request, or order banks to terminate accounts or
discourage them from working with a specific customer. There is
an exception if the agency has material reason to believe a
customer threatens national security.
It also limits the use of the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act that, in part, empowers the U.S.
Attorney General to subpoena witnesses and documents as part of
a civil investigation.
The legislation "would defang the Justice Department," said
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful Democrat in the House.
"Federal prosecutors would be unable to prosecute fraud
committed by big banks under FIRREA."
Pelosi added that major settlements with banks such as
Goldman Sachs over allegations tied to the mortgage crisis may
not have been reached if the legislation were in place.
"This bill on the floor today says you cannot charge banks.
The only investigation you can do of banks is if somebody does
damage to the bank," she said. "Can you imagine that - with all
the mortgage fraud that went on in our country?"
During a lively House debate, Republicans, though, said
President Barack Obama's administration targeted payday lenders
and gun shops with Operation Choke Point. That, in turn, showed
Democrats were trying to "advance their liberal, progressive
agenda," said Wisconsin's Rep. Sean Duffy.
"Big banks aren't being affected by Choke Point," he said.
"It's the smallest, littlest businesses in our communities."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Richard
Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish)