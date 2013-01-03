WASHINGTON Jan 3 As the new U.S. Congress
convened on Thursday, the House of Representatives began voting
for a speaker, with Republican John Boehner favored to win
re-election despite a troubled few weeks during the "fiscal
cliff" debate.
No Republican had stepped forward to oppose Boehner and with
his party controlling the chamber, 233 to 200 with two
vacancies, he looked set to retain his post.
But, presuming that all House members turn up for the
session, the vote would go to a second round if 17 Republicans
or more do not back Boehner.
That would be an embarrassment for the congressman from Ohio
although he would still likely win eventually.
Some Republicans have criticized Boehner for dragging his
feet on aid for storm Sandy victims in the Northeast and backing
tax hikes on the wealthy sought by President Barack Obama to
avert the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax increases and spending
cuts.
Minority Democrats offered token opposition at the
speakership vote, nominating their leader, Nancy Pelosi, as
speaker.