TMX's shares down after profit, sales miss estimates
May 10 Canadian stock exchange operator TMX Ltd's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Sunday the House of Representatives will pass the Senate's government funding bill this week, avoiding a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts on Thursday.
Boehner, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation" program, said the funding legislation would be accompanied by the creation of a separate, special committee to investigate an abortion controversy involving Planned Parenthood. The Senate's government funding bill will not include provisions to deny funding to the non-profit healthcare group.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Andrew Roche)
NICOSIA, May 10 It looks like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in the financing of Greece's third bailout, Slovakia's finance minister Peter Kazimir said at the EBRD's annual meeting in Nicosia on Wednesday.