By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Blasting hard-line
conservatives as "false prophets," U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner on Sunday said Congress will avoid a government shutdown
this week and he will push through as much unfinished
legislation as possible before leaving at the end of October.
Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation two days after his surprise
resignation, he said the House this week would pass a
Senate-authored government funding bill that does not meet
conservatives' demands to cut off money for Planned Parenthood.
Asked if passage would require Democratic votes, he
responded: "I'm sure it will, but I suspect my Democratic
colleagues want to keep the government open as much as I do."
The Ohio Republican also announced that he would convene a
special committee to investigate Planned Parenthood's abortion
practices, similar to the one probing deadly attacks on U.S.
diplomatic faclities in Benghazi, Libya.
Boehner resigned amid deep divisions among House Republicans
over a range of issues including a Sept. 30 deadline to approve
new funding for federal agencies.
Conservative Republicans, some of whom have called for his
ouster, have insisted on punishing Planned Parenthood by denying
funds over allegations that the non-profit group improperly
sold tissue harvested from aborted fetuses.
Planned Parenthood denies any wrongdoing.
As Republicans jockeyed for influence in the race to replace
him, Boehner lashed out at the conservative
groups and lawmakers who made his position untenable, including
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, calling them "false
prophets" who made "unrealistic" demands.
He said they "whip people into a frenzy believing they can
accomplish things they know, they know are never going to
happen."
Boehner said he would clear as much of Congress' to-do-list
as he could but did not name specific bills.
Congress faces several important fiscal deadlines, including
a transportation spending bill needed in October and a larger
budget deal that would go beyond the 10-week extension to be
passed next week.
An increase in the federal debt ceiling also will be needed
by December and lawmakers from both parties want to revive the
idled U.S. Export-Import Bank, which Boehner has long supported.
The speaker's resignation frees him to put legislation to
House votes without fear of a move to oust him.
"I expect that I might have a little more cooperation from
some around town to get as much finished as possible," Boehner
said. "I don't want to leave my successor a dirty barn."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tom Heneghan
and Andrew Hay)