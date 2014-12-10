WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she was insisting that two controversial items be removed from a $1.1 trillion government spending bill unveiled on Tuesday that would avert a government shutdown.

Pelosi said Democrats were "deeply troubled" by provisions to halt planned restrictions on derivatives trading by large, federally insured banks and to expand tenfold the amount that individuals can donate to national political parties.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)