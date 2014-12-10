WASHINGTON Dec 9 A 1,603-page government
spending bill unveiled on Tuesday contains dozens of policy
measures to thwart new Obama administration environmental
regulations, ranging from mining waste to the Greater Sage
Grouse.
The bill funds most of the government through September
2015, except for the Department of Homeland Security, which gets
an extension only through Feb. 27, setting up a showdown between
Republicans, who will then control the U.S. Senate, and
President Barack Obama, over his immigration order.
Here are some of the specific proposals in environment,
energy and water areas.
ENVIRONMENT: The House bill cuts the budget of the
Environmental Protection Agency by $60 million and includes a
number of provisions intended to "rein in regulatory overreach,"
according to Republican appropriators. It exempts livestock
producers from some greenhouse gas emissions regulations,
bolsters congressional oversight of EPA's review of mining
permits, and blocks the Department of Interior from designating
as endangered two species of sage grouse, a move that could
hamper oil and gas exploration and production in western states.
The bill also blocks funds for clarifying the legal
definition of "fill material", a move that would curb the mining
industry's ability to dump waste in valleys and streams.
It also prohibits funding of the Energy Department's
enforcement of controversial light bulb efficiency standards,
which ban higher-wattage incandescent bulbs.
Language in the bill also requires the Obama administration
to report its spending on climate change programs.
WATER AND ENERGY: The House spending bill will provide $10.2
billion to Department of Energy programs, including more than
$500 million for research related to fossil fuels and more than
$900 million for nuclear energy, more than Obama requested.
Energy efficiency and renewable energy programs would get $1.9
billion, or $380 million below the president's request.
The bill also instructs the EPA and Army to withdraw a rule
that would have narrowed a Clean Water Act exemption for
agricultural areas, which tend to produce more fertilizer
runoff.
It also bars the U.S. Export-Import Bank and Overseas
Private Investment Corp from withholding funds from coal-fired
other power-generation projects that do not cut greenhouse gas
emissions, a move Republicans say will help boost U.S. exports
of equipment and coal.
