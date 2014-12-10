WASHINGTON Dec 10 A massive funding bill to keep the U.S. government operating will pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, Speaker John Boehner predicted on Wednesday.

Congressional negotiators reached agreement on Tuesday on a $1.1 trillion measure to fund most of the government through September. Without this legislation, federal agencies would have to suspend many operations at midnight on Thursday.

The House and Senate are both expected to approve the bill this week.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)