(Adds details on vote plans, White House spokesman)
By David Lawder and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 10 Congressional Democrats
objected on Wednesday to controversial financial and political
campaign provisions tucked into a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending
bill, keeping the risk of a government shutdown alive.
The complaints from House of Representatives Minority Leader
Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats clouded the chances for
passage of the funding bill as a midnight Thursday deadline drew
near.
Republicans were preparing a one-or-two day extension to
keep federal agencies open past the deadline, but were unwilling
to make any concessions on dozens of provisions added to the
bill.
Pelosi said Democrats were "deeply troubled" by Republican
measures that would kill planned restrictions on derivatives
trading by large, federally insured banks and expand tenfold the
amounts that individuals can donate to national political
parties.
"These provisions are destructive to middle-class families
and to the practice of our democracy. We must get them out of
the omnibus package," Pelosi said in a statement.
Democratic support is seen as critical to passage of the
spending bill in the House, as Republican aides and lawmakers
say it is unlikely their party would be able to muster enough
votes for passage on its own.
Many conservative House Republicans oppose the bill,
claiming it fails to deny funding for President Barack Obama's
controversial executive action on immigration. And Democrats
still control the U.S. Senate.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch advocate for
tougher regulation of Wall Street, called for Democrats to
withhold support from the bill due to the derivatives provision,
which would effectively strike down a portion of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law enacted in the wake of a financial crisis
fueled partly by complex mortgage derivatives.
But House Republicans were not blinking. A party leadership
aide said no changes would be made to the spending measure,
which was negotiated by appropriators from both parties. A vote
was planned for Thursday.
In 2013, a House vote to repeal the same rule, which
requires that banks move derivatives trading to units that do
not benefit from federal deposit insurance, attracted 70
Democratic votes.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the administration
was still studying the bill and was not recommending how
Democrats should vote.
"As always, we believe that Democrats should vote their
conscience. They should make those kinds of decisions for
themselves," Earnest told a news briefing.
Unveiled late on Tuesday night, the 1,603-page spending bill
got a warm welcome from many House Republicans in a closed-door
session with Boehner on Wednesday morning.
While the legislation would fund most federal agencies
through September, the end of the current fiscal year, it would
only pay for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) activities
through February in a move to gain leverage over Obama's
immigration order.
DHS is the main agency that will implement Obama's order,
which was announced in November. Supported strongly by
immigration activists and staunchly opposed by many Republicans,
the president's action eased deportation threats for around 4.7
million undocumented immigrants.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Emily Stephenson and
Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by John Whitesides and Tom Brown)