By David Lawder and Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Senate on Saturday
passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill that lifts the threat of a
government shutdown as Congress attempts to wrap up a two-year
legislative session marked by bitter partisanship and few major
accomplishments.
The Senate's 56-40 vote sends the measure to President
Barack Obama, who is expected to sign it into law before federal
spending authority expires at midnight on Wednesday.
Passage of the 1,603-page bill was a long, tough struggle in
the Senate and the House of Representatives marked by bitter
disputes over changes to banking regulations and Obama's recent
executive order on immigration.
Liberal Democrats, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, objected
to a weakening of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, while
conservative Republicans, led by Tea Party firebrand Ted Cruz,
tried to sink it for failing to stop Obama's order.
Cruz's tactics to delay the bill created an opening for
Democrats in a rare Saturday session to push through dozens of
Obama's nominations opposed by Republicans, from judges to
energy regulators. His party colleagues were angered.
"I think most Republicans feel like that Christmas came early
for Democrats," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. "At the
end of the day, they got nominees we previously successfully
blocked and we got nothing."
The legislation funds most government agencies through
September 2015. The Department of Homeland Security will be
treated differently, getting a funding extension only through
Feb. 27, by which time Republicans will control both chambers of
Congress.
Republicans insisted on the shorter leash for DHS so that
they can try to deny the agency any funds for implementing
Obama's recent order easing deportations for millions of
undocumented immigrants.
The Senate vote closed the latest chapter in a
four-year-long battle between Democrats and Republicans over
U.S. fiscal policy during an era of large budget deficits.
These battles are expected to resume next year but with a
twist: Republicans, having won big gains in the Nov. 4
congressional elections, take control of the Senate from
Democrats with a 54-46 majority and will enjoy a larger majority
in the House.
Nonetheless, Republicans will still need cooperation from
Democrats in the Senate, where 60 out of 100 votes are needed to
advance most major bills.
TEXAN STRIKES AGAIN
Cruz, a potential 2016 presidential candidate, had delayed
the spending bill over demands for an up-or-down vote denying
funds for Obama's immigration plans.
It was reminiscent of his role as the ringleader of the
October 2013 government shutdown that lasted 16 days, when he
insisted on gutting Obama's healthcare law.
As in 2013, this latest budget fight ended with Cruz failing
to score a victory and Democrats bashing Republicans for again
raising the specter of a government shutdown.
A revolt by Warren and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi,
a longtime Obama ally, over a provision to ease Wall Street
banking regulations fed tensions on Capitol Hill all week.
The House vote was delayed for seven hours on Thursday after
Democrats balked at the provision to kill new restrictions on
derivatives trading by large banks, weakening Dodd-Frank, one of
Obama's early legislative achievements passed in response to the
2008 financial crisis, triggered partly by complex mortgage
derivatives.
Banks argue the regulations would have been ineffective and
costly.
The provision was partly responsible for 21 "no" votes from
Senate Democrats, which outnumbered 18 Republicans and one
independent opposing it.
The spending bill provides for a slight increase in Pentagon
war funding, which would total $64 billion for this fiscal year.
Some of the money is for combating Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria.
Other high-priority items include nearly $5.5 billion to
help contain the Ebola virus, including Defense Department
efforts in West Africa.
Internal Revenue Service spending would be cut and
Republicans also inserted initiatives ranging from prohibiting
funding for the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate lead
content in ammunition and fishing tackle, to stopping the
transfer or release of Guantanamo detainees into the United
States.
