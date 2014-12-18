(Corrects Sessions' home state to Alabama)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Republican Senator Mike Enzi
said on Wednesday he will take over as chairman of the Senate
Budget Committee next year after the panel's current top
Republican, Jeff Sessions, agreed to step aside.
The two senators had contested the chairmanship of the
committee that will provide a key blueprint for Republican
policy priorities as the party takes control of the Senate in
January.
Enzi, who had previously served as the top Republican on the
Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, had decided to
exert his remaining seniority to become the Budget Committee
chairman instead.
That seniority literally came from the luck of a draw. When
Sessions, an outspoken conservative from Alabama and Enzi, a
more moderate senator who shuns the media limelight, both joined
the Senate in 1997, they drew straws to determine who had
greater seniority. Enzi, who is from Wyoming, won.
But Enzi said that their agreement calls for Sessions to
play a significant role on the panel in reforming welfare
spending and identifying and eliminating government waste.
"He is our first line of defense on many issues," Enzi said
of Sessions. "The team needs him and Jeff will be right there
with his expertise taking the lead on welfare reform."
Some Republicans and outside conservative groups had said
Enzi's challenge was a sign that Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell had wanted a more moderate senator in charge of the
Budget Committee, whose work will help set federal spending
levels for 2016.
Enzi has denied this, and McConnell has stayed silent on the
matter.
Sessions said the two senators remain close friends and said
he looks forward to assisting Enzi.
"Mike is an accountant and a small businessman who
understands the need to balance budgets and tell the truth about
the numbers, said Sessions, who also will serve on the Armed
Services, Judiciary and Environment and Public Works committees.
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders will be the Budget
Committee's ranking opposition member. The panel's exiting
chairwoman, Senator Patty Murray, will move to become the top
Democrat on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bernard Orr)