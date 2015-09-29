WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he and departing House
Speaker John Boehner will soon launch negotiations with the
White House to try to reach a two-year budget deal that covers
the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.
"We'd like to settle the top line (spending level) for both
years so that next year we can have a regular appropriations
process," McConnell told reporters in the Capitol. "The
president and Speaker Boehner and I spoke about getting started
in the discussions last week and I would expect them to start
very soon."
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)