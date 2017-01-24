DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 24 The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.
The non-partison CBO said it forecast U.S. real gross domestic product growth in calendar year 2017 at 2.3 percent, slowing to 2 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.