* Business Roundtable seeks measure to avoid "fiscal cliff"
* Concerns mount among diverse interests worried about
impact
* Advocacy groups say automatic cuts disastrous
By Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, July 17 The Business Roundtable,
which represents U.S. CEOs in Washington, on Tuesday called on
Congress and the President to enact a stopgap measure to avoid
the "crisis" of a "fiscal cliff" of major tax hikes and spending
cuts, saying the uncertainty was slowing economic growth and job
creation.
In a letter, released and signed by its chairman, Boeing
President and CEO W. James McNerney, Jr., the group said "the
current political paralysis" in the nation's capital "has fueled
needless economic uncertainty that impedes a more robust
economic recovery. Without effective action soon, this
uncertainty will spawn a dangerous crisis, threatening our
economy, businesses and workers."
Action must come before the lame duck session of Congress --
the period between the November election and the start of the
new Congress in January -- because the threat by itself was
having a harmful impact, the group said.
"Further delays in addressing the relevant issues will only
increase the economy-chilling uncertainty," it said.
The plea was part of an accelerating campaign mounted by a
diverse collection of interest groups concerned about the
consequences of massive federal budget cuts and tax increases
that will be triggered at year's end barring action by Congress.
Teachers, scientists, labor unions and other organizations
whose voices have previously been drowned out by warnings of
looming cuts in defense spending, banded together last week to
warn that their programs, too, were in peril as a result of the
automatic budget cuts set for January.
They face unprecedented across-the-board cutbacks as a
result of the "sequestration" mechanism put in place by Congress
in 2011 as part of its solution to an impasse over raising the
U.S. government's debt ceiling.
The National Education Association, for example, has
released a 41-page report detailing the "disastrous impact" the
automatic cuts would have on education.
Federal aid would drop to 2003 levels, even though 5.4
million more students are enrolled in U.S. schools, the
organization said. The teachers' union estimates that more than
80,000 education jobs would be lost due to the spending cuts.
Research America, a non-profit health research advocacy
group, concluded in a report that the cuts would bring disease
prevention, food and drug safety and health research to "the
breaking point."
The spending cuts would "delay scientific discoveries that
could lead to new treatments and cures for deadly diseases," the
report said.
ADVOCACY GROUPS PUSH
A letter last week to lawmakers signed by 3,000 groups said
spending on non-defense programs is already set to drop to its
lowest level in 50 years over the next decade when compared to
the overall size of the economy.
That reaction was precisely what some Congressional leaders
said they wanted when, in 2011, they mandated the automatic cuts
in the belief that pressure from the defense and non-defense
sectors would prevent them from happening.
But that was before a congressional super committee created
in the Budget Control Act in 2011 failed to agree on a more
calibrated plan for reducing the deficit, leaving any rescue up
to a deeply divided Congress in an election year.
The law requires about $1.2 trillion in mandated savings
over 10 years, starting with the automatic cuts in 2013. Half of
the automatic cuts are to come from defense and the other half
from non-defense areas.
"Non-defense discretionary is hundreds of things and we've
never been together as a community and never thought about it as
being in it together," said Emily Holubowich, executive director
of the Coalition for Health Funding, one of the groups
spearheading the effort.
Holubowich said the groups cannot match the lobbying power
of the defense industry. With a shoestring budget they hope to
mobilize a grassroots effort much in the same way Tea Party
conservatives joined forces to advocate against taxes and
government spending ahead of the 2010 congressional elections
"We do not have the budget of the defense industry to match
them dollar for dollar on a Washington-centric approach. What we
do have is people," she said in an interview. People worried
about the impact of across-the-board spending cuts on domestic
programs are being urged to show up and express their views at
town hall meetings that lawmakers, in their bids for re-election
in November, like to hold during August.
The push by advocacy groups against further domestic program
cuts comes as Democrats step up their efforts to wring
concessions from Republicans in the bid to reduce budget
deficits which have topped $1 trillion annually since 2009.
Democratic Senator Patty Murray drew a line in the sand on
Monday saying Democrats would not go along with plan that spares
defense from automatic cuts at the expense of non-defense
programs.
Republicans and Democrats remain divided on taxes as well,
the other element of the fiscal cliff scenario.
The potential for simultaneous tax increases comes from the
expiration at the end of the year of broad but temporary tax
cuts that originated during President George W. Bush's
administration.
Republicans want the tax cuts extended for all income groups
while Democrats oppose extensions for the wealthy.
The Business Roundtable letter urged extension of the
expiring provisions through 2013 as a "a stopgap measure until
comprehensive tax reform can be enacted."