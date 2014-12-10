BRIEF-Renasant says Robinson Mcgraw to step down as CEO
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The White House said on Wednesday it was pleased that U.S. lawmakers appeared to be coming together on a budget proposal that would avoid a government shutdown.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest called it a "compromise proposal" and declined to say whether President Barack Obama would sign the measure if it passes Congress.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term National scale ratings of Bantrab and Financiera de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) at 'BBB(gtm)'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Bantrab's IDR