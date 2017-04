WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. President Barack Obama is prepared to sign a $1.1 trillion government funding bill, the White House said on Thursday, even though the White House objects to rollbacks in Wall Street reforms and other "riders" included in the bill.

The White House also said in a statement that it is disappointed that the bill will fund the Department of Homeland Security only through February 27, 2015. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Heavey)