(Corrects Cantor's age to 49 in paragraph 15)
* Chief Obama critic says he hopes to work with president
* Cantor calls for initiatives in education, healthcare,
immigration
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 Eric Cantor, the combative
second-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives,
launched a major rebranding of his party on Tuesday, saying he
hoped Republicans and President Barack Obama could "set
differences aside" in the interest of helping ordinary
Americans.
While not endorsing comprehensive immigration reforms backed
by Obama, he did express openness on the subject in a speech to
the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, saying he
favored providing "an opportunity for legal residence and
citizenship for those who were brought to this country as
children and who know no other home."
That appeared to represent a reversal for Cantor, who in
2010 voted against the Dream Act, which would have cleared the
way for such young people to remain in the United States.
"I'm pleased that many of my colleagues in both chambers of
Congress on both sides of the aisle have begun work in good
faith to address these issues," Cantor said.
Cantor gave little ground on any of the other differences
between House Republicans and Obama in his speech, which his
office billed as a major policy address.
Indeed, even as Cantor was speaking, Republican leaders and
Obama were exchanging barbs in their latest standoff over
deficit reduction, one likely to lead to $85 billion in damaging
across-the-board budget cuts in March.
But the change in tone from one of the most partisan leaders
of the House, who has helped lead the Republican charge against
virtually everything Obama has proposed since taking office in
2009, was striking.
It followed months of rethinking among Republicans about
their image among Americans following Obama's victory in the
November election and their recent retreat from a battle they
had looked forward to over the nation's borrowing limit.
Cantor made only passing reference to the bitter fights with
Obama over "cliffs, debt ceilings and budgets" in which he has
played such a visible role.
It is time, he said, to focus on "what lies beyond" them,
including education, jobs, healthcare and innovation.
"Over the next two years, the House Majority will pursue an
agenda based on a shared vision of creating the conditions for
health, happiness and prosperity for more Americans and their
families," Cantor said.
"....It is my hope that I can stand before you in two years
and report back that our side, as well as the president's, found
within us the ability to set differences aside, to provide
relief to so many millions of Americans who simply want their
lives to work again," Cantor said.
LEADERSHIP TENSIONS?
A Washington Post-ABC News/Washington poll last month found
that 67 percent of Americans say that Republicans are doing "too
little" to work with Obama.
The survey gave Republicans in Congress an approval rating
of 24 percent, compared to a 37 percent rating for Democrats.
Obama's approval recently hit a four-year high of 60 percent.
Cantor, 49, is widely seen as a possible successor to John
Boehner, 63, as House Speaker, the chamber's top job.
While the two insist that they have a close working
relationship, at times they have offered competing visions. On
Tuesday, however, Boehner said they were on the same page.
Speaking with reporters after a meeting with House
Republicans, Boehner said, "As I told the members, Eric's giving
a very important speech."
"While there's a lot of focus on the deficit and debt, there
are a lot of other things that Republicans plan to do over the
course of this year," Boehner said.
"And if we're going to connect with the American people,
it's important that they see, not only that we're serious about
solving our debt problem, but we're serious about addressing
issues like energy, like education, to show really the breath of
the effort that we're involved in," Boehner added.
During the past two years, the White House has tried to make
Cantor the face of congressional Republicans, and has made it
clear that Obama prefers working with Boehner.
In an apparent effort to present a softer personal image,
Cantor punctuated his prepared speech with references to a long
lineup of people, including his wife and three children, his
dad, a Baltimore nurse and a police officer from his hometown of
Richmond, Virginia.
He spoke of visiting an inner-city school this week, and
introduced a student from the school and his father to
illustrate his interest in finding new solutions in education.
