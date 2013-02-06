* Chief Obama critic says he hopes to work with president
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 Eric Cantor, the often
combative second-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of
Representatives, sought on Tuesday to rebrand himself and his
party, voicing hope that they can work with President Barack
Obama for the sake of all Americans.
While not wavering from his conservative principles and
desire to tame the record U.S. debt, Cantor expressed a new
eagerness to help the needy in such areas as education,
healthcare, immigration and moving up the economic ladder.
"Over the next two years, the House (Republican) majority
will pursue an agenda based on a shared vision of creating the
conditions for health, happiness and prosperity for more
Americans and their families," Cantor said in a speech to the
American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank.
Some Democrats mocked Cantor's bid to "rebrand" his party,
with House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer noting that it was at least
Cantor's fourth time to do so.
But Charles Schumer, the Senate's No. 3 Democrat, hailed the
House Republican leader's tone and message.
"If House Republicans can adapt their agenda to match Leader
Cantor's words, this Congress could surprise people with how
productive it can be," Schumer said.
The House Republican leader did not endorse immigration
reforms backed by Obama but voiced an openness on the matter.
Cantor said he favored providing "an opportunity for legal
residence and citizenship for those who were brought to this
country as children and who know no other home."
That appeared to represent a reversal for Cantor, who in
2010 voted against the Dream Act, which would have cleared the
way for such young people to remain in the United States.
Cantor gave little ground on any of the other differences
between House Republicans and Obama in his speech, which his
office billed as a major policy address. But he offered a marked
change in tone and a new willingness to get things done on a
number of fronts important to voters.
Republicans were hammered in the 2012 election, which saw
Obama win a second term and Democrats gain seats in the House
and Senate. The Republican Party was labeled by some critics as
"The Party of No," one that preferred gridlock to compromise.
A Washington Post-ABC News/Washington poll last month found
that 67 percent of Americans say that Republicans are doing "too
little" to work with Obama.
The survey gave Republicans in Congress an approval rating
of 24 percent, compared to a 37 percent rating for Democrats.
Obama's approval recently hit a four-year high of 60 percent.
To be sure, differences remain.
As Cantor spoke, Republicans and Obama exchanged barbs in
their latest standoff over deficit reduction, one likely to lead
to $85 billion in damaging across-the-board budget cuts in
March.
FOCUS ON 'WHAT LIES BEYOND'
Cantor made only passing reference to the bitter fights with
Obama over "cliffs, debt ceilings and budgets" in which he has
played such a visible role.
It is time, he said, to focus on "what lies beyond" them,
including education, jobs, healthcare and innovation.
"It is my hope that I can stand before you in two years and
report back that our side, as well as the president's, found
within us the ability to set differences aside, to provide
relief to so many millions of Americans who simply want their
lives to work again," Cantor said.
Cantor, 49, from Virginia is widely seen as a possible
successor to Ohio's John Boehner, 63, as House Speaker, the
chamber's top job.
While the two insist that they have a close working
relationship, at times they have offered competing visions. On
Tuesday, however, Boehner said they were on the same page.
Speaking with reporters after a meeting with House
Republicans, Boehner said, "As I told the members, Eric's giving
a very important speech."
"If we're going to connect with the American people, it's
important that they see, not only that we're serious about
solving our debt problem, but we're serious about addressing
issues like energy, like education, to show really the breadth
of the effort that we're involved in," Boehner said.
During the past two years, the White House has tried to make
Cantor the face of the unpopular Republican House, and has made
it clear that Obama prefers working with Boehner.
In an apparent effort to present a softer personal image,
Cantor punctuated his speech with references to a long lineup of
people, including his wife and three children, his father, a
Baltimore nurse and a police officer from his hometown of
Richmond, Virginia.
He spoke of visiting an inner-city school this week and
introduced a student from the school and his father to
illustrate his interest in finding new solutions in education.