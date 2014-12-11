By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill giving big
insurance companies such as American International Group Inc
and Prudential Financial Inc relief from part of
the 2010 Dodd-Frank oversight law.
Lawmakers agreed to give the U.S. Federal Reserve more
authority to tailor the capital requirements it places on big
insurers. The U.S. Senate approved the change in June, and it
now goes to President Barack Obama for his signature.
"The Fed now has the opportunity to write rules that will
preserve competition and ensure affordable access to financial
security," MetLife Inc Chief Executive Officer Steven
Kandarian said in a statement.
Global regulators want banks to rely less on debt and more
on shareholder equity in an effort to make them more stable
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Dodd-Frank applied the same strict standard to big insurers
and other non-bank companies that regulators believe are risky
enough that their failure could threaten markets.
Insurers, however, said their business models were too
different from banks' to justify identical capital rules. They
said insurers hold different assets than banks do and are not
subject to runs on their businesses in crises.
Lawmakers, including Republican Senator Susan Collins, who
wrote the relevant section of Dodd-Frank, and many regulators
supported changing the law to give the Fed flexibility to write
rules specifically aimed at insurers.
The House passed legislation in September making that
adjustment, but it also included other changes to Dodd-Frank
that the Democrat-controlled Senate would not accept. On
Wednesday, the House approved the Senate version.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)