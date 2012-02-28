* Senate panel to meet on capital formation bills
* Harry Reid "glad" House Republicans joining effort
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Senate majority leader
Harry Reid announced plans on Tuesday to push forward
legislation to spur capital formation for small businesses, an
issue that has spawned a rare showing of bipartisanship.
The Nevada Democrat said the Senate Banking Committee would
hold a hearing on small business growth next week and he
applauded the House of Representatives for its own progress on
related legislation.
"Too many Americans are still hurting financially or
struggling to find work," the Nevada Democrat said in remarks
delivered on the Senate floor. "And it is crucial for Congress
continue efforts to create jobs and rebuild our economy."
The House, with bipartisan support, passed four bills late
last year to help small businesses spur job growth by revamping
federal securities laws that some say have hindered access to
capital.
One of the House measures would eliminate the ban on general
solicitation that keeps privately held businesses from
advertising securities sales to accredited investors.
Another would create a regulatory framework to let private
businesses use "crowd-funding" - a capital raising technique
where investors take small stakes in companies over the
Internet.
It would allow companies to raise up to $2 million annually
from investors pledging no more than $10,000, or 10 percent of
their annual income.
The push has encouragement from outside Congress. The White
House has expressed support for crowd-funding and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is considering updating its
own rules to foster capital formation.
Earlier this month, an SEC advisory panel urged the agency
to relax outdated rules that trigger public financial reporting
for companies, but it stopped short of backing crowd-funding,
citing concerns about investor protection.
Reid said the Senate measures would improve innovators'
access to capital and streamline how companies sell stock
through initial public offerings, or IPOs, while protecting
investors.
While he did not elaborate on the bills, he noted that
Senate Democrats have been working on them "for months."
Senators Jon Tester and Pat Toomey introduced a bipartisan
bill in September that would broaden an exemption to allow
companies to sell up to $50 million in shares without filing
lengthy paperwork. Currently, businesses can only raise $5
million under the rule.
Senators Charles Schumer and Toomey also introduced a
bipartisan bill in December to reduce the cost of going public
for smaller companies by exempting them from certain regulatory
requirements, such as hiring an outside auditor to verify
internal controls.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; editing by Andre Grenon)