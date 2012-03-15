* Democrats seek to prevent relaxed regulation for bigger firms

* More Export-Import Bank lending sought in Senate measure

* Republicans warn against loading bill with "poison pills"

By David Lawder and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday threw some roadblocks in front of a bill aimed at helping small businesses expand more quickly on Thursday, slowing down a bipartisan measure that had been expected to slip through congressional gridlock.

Democrats are proposing tougher investor protections and a controversial increase in funds for the U.S. Export-Import Bank, the government agency that finances trade deals for U.S. exporters, mostly manufacturers.

The revisions would significantly limit the number of firms that could take advantage of relaxed regulations overwhelmingly approved by the House of Representatives. They swiftly drew criticism from Republicans, who championed the measure and want to pass it quickly so they can show voters they are working to make progress toward job creation this year.

The measure sailed through the House of Representatives last week by an 390-23 vote. The bill would reduce regulatory burdens for smaller companies in an effort to make it easier for them to raise capital through initial public offerings. That should allow them to expand, and eventually create jobs.

One key pillar of the bill would create a so-called IPO "on-ramp" that would exempt some smaller emerging companies from a variety of U.S. securities regulations for up to five years.

The House Bill had set a fairly high threshold to qualify for the exemption, which would have let in companies with $1 billion or less in annual gross revenue qualify.

But Senate Democrats are now proposing to reduce the gross revenue threshold to $350 million, a change that comes just two days after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro sent lawmakers a letter urging them to lower the threshold.

Senator Richard Durbin said the lower threshold was needed to prevent too many larger firms from skirting regulations intended to protect investors. "This bill would exempt a large number of new startup companies from basic regulation," Durbin said of the House version.

The Senate revisions would also make some big changes to other key parts of the bill as well.

FINANCIAL REPORTING THRESHOLD

It would still permit a new form of capital-raising known as "crowdfunding" that would let investors take small stakes in private start-ups over the Internet. But Senate Democrats are seeking to add provisions to help protect investors by requiring intermediaries offering the stocks to register with the SEC and provide certain disclosures to investors.

In addition, the Senate version changes the proposed threshold for the number of shareholders a company must have before it must start public financial reporting. The House bill had established a higher threshold, which would essentially let companies stay private for longer periods of time.

Republican Senator Jon Kyl warned Democrats not to load up the House bill with "partisan provisions" and "poison pills." He accused them of trying to stall the bill so President Barack Obama could continue his re-election campaign against a "do-nothing Congress."

"If Congress actually does something in a bipartisan way that helps many Americans. Well, it will undermine his narrative," Kyl said on the Senate floor. "He's relying on congressional dysfunction to keep that narrative going."

Senate Democrats also proposed that the legislation extend the Export-Import Bank's lending authority until 2015 and increase its lending limit to $140 billion from $100 billion. The bank's charter is due to expire on May 31 and it is expected to hit the lending cap in a few weeks.

Some Republicans object to this because they believe the Eximbank is displacing private-sector lenders from big trade finance deals and that the taxpayer-subsidized financing it offers to foreign firms can actually hurt U.S. companies.

Delta Air Lines, for example, has complained it is hurt by Eximbank financing, which allows foreign carriers to buy long-haul Boeing aircraft on better credit terms than Delta can get in the private market. Delta has said the cost advantage for Air India forced the U.S. carrier to withdraw from the New York-Mumbai route.

A draft bill last week from Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor would only renew the bank's charter until June 1, 2013 and raise the credit ceiling to $113 billion.