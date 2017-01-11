By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 11 Donald Trump's choice to run
the U.S. Transportation Department, Elaine Chao, defended the
president-elect's $1 trillion infrastructure plan as a "bold
vision" on Wednesday in an overwhelmingly friendly Senate
confirmation hearing.
While there is criticism of Chao, in particular on
environmental issues, there is no significant opposition to her
nomination and she is expected to be confirmed.
She served as labor secretary under President George W. Bush
from 2001 to 2009 and was the first Asian-American woman to hold
a Cabinet position. She was deputy secretary of transportation
under President George H. W. Bush.
She was introduced by her husband, Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell. The top-ranking Democrat on the committee,
Florida's Bill Nelson, noted his wife's friendship with Chao.
Chao will take a leading role in Trump's plans to rebuild
crumbling U.S. roads and bridges with a $1 trillion fund. He
would offer private investors who put money into projects an 82
percent tax credit but critics say it is unclear how they could
recoup investments in most projects without sharply increasing
costs for users of most roads and bridges.
Chao described the plan to the Senate Committee on Commerce,
Science and Transportation as a "bold vision" and acknowledged
the need to work on the issue of paying investors back.
"For them (partnerships) to be truly effective, there need
to be revenue streams that need to be assured," she added. "We
all know that the government doesn't have the resources to do it
all."
Chao is nominated to head a department with such
wide-ranging responsibilities as oversight of the nation's
airports and highways, fuel-economy rules for autos and probes
into auto makers for safety recalls of key parts like airbags.
She declined to take positions on issues like whether the
job of air traffic control should be privatized, concerns over
the safety of shipments of crude oil by rail, foreign airlines
like Norwegian Air Shuttle's push to move into the U.S.
market and regulation of developing technology like autonomous
vehicles and drones.
Chao faced no questions about her memberships on corporate
boards. Chao is on the board of Wells Fargo & Co which
has struggled since September after it agreed with regulators to
pay $190 million in fines and restitution to settle charges that
its employees wrongly created as many as 2 million accounts
without customer authorization.
Chao is an immigrant from Taiwan who arrived in the United
States at age 8. Her father, James S.C. Chao, is founder of the
Foremost Group, an international shipping company.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)