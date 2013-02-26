(Adds screenwriter in paragraph 3)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Feb 25 One day after "Zero Dark
Thirty" failed to win major awards at the Oscars, a
congressional aide said on Monday the Senate Intelligence
Committee has closed its inquiry into the filmmakers' contacts
with the Central Intelligence Agency.
The intelligence committee gathered more information from
the CIA and will not take further action, according to the aide,
who requested anonymity.
Sony Pictures Entertainment, which distributed the film in
the United States, said it was in touch with the filmmakers but
had no immediate comment. Screenwriter Mark Boal said he had no
comment. But attacks by Washington politicians may have damaged
its prospects at the Academy Awards. "Zero Dark Thirty" was
nominated for a best picture award, which it did not win. Also,
in what industry watchers considered a snub, director Kathryn
Bigelow did not receive a best director nomination.
The Senate committee launched its review of the film, a
dramatization of how the U.S. government located and killed
Osama bin Laden, after its chairwoman, Senator Dianne Feinstein,
expressed outrage over scenes that implied that "enhanced
interrogations" of CIA detainees produced an breakthrough that
helped lead to the al Qaeda leader.
In December, as "Zero Dark Thirty" was about to premiere
nationwide, Feinstein joined fellow Democrat Carl Levin,
chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Republican
Senator John McCain in condemning "particularly graphic scenes
of CIA officers torturing detainees" in the film.
A source familiar with contacts between the filmmakers and
intelligence officials said the CIA did not tell the filmmakers
"enhanced interrogations" led to bin Laden. Instead, the agency
helped develop characters in the film, said the source.
The political fallout prompted Bigelow to write in an op-ed
piece: "Those of us who work in the arts know that depiction is
not endorsement. If it was, no artist would be able to paint
inhumane practices, no author could write about them, and no
filmmaker could delve into the thorny subjects of our time."
The government cooperated as much, if not more, on "Argo,"
the film about the 1979-81 hostage crisis in Iran that won the
best picture Oscar. Actor-director Ben Affleck and his team were
allowed to film scenes in the lobby of the CIA building in
Langley, Virginia; the "Zero Dark Thirty" crew did no such
filming.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball. Editing by Warren Strobel and
Doina Chiacu)