(Recasts, adds detail on lawmakers)
By Mark Hosenball and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
confirmed John Brennan as the Obama administration's next
Central Intelligence Agency director, overcoming concerns
expressed by Republicans and some Democrats about the
administration's use of lethal drone strikes.
After the administration clarified its drone policy,
Republican Senators allowed the Senate to vote on Brennan's
confirmation, which he won by a vote of 63-34.
Republican Senator Rand Paul spoke for nearly 13 hours on
the Senate floor on Wednesday in an attempt to get the
administration to declare that "targeted killings" of American
citizens on U.S. soil were unconstitutional.
Hours before the final vote, Attorney General Eric Holder
sent a brief letter to Paul, saying President Barack Obama does
not have the authority to order a drone to kill an American on
U.S. soil who was "not engaged in combat."
Paul, who said his delaying tactic was not a protest against
Brennan's qualifications to lead the CIA, called it a major
victory for American civil liberties. He nonetheless voted
against Brennan.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Republican Senator Marco
Rubio, who helped Paul draw attention to Obama's drone program
during his lengthy speech, voted in favor of confirming Brennan.
Paul's marathon speech was the latest twist in a convoluted
process that delayed Brennan's Senate confirmation for weeks.
The nomination became a vehicle for Republicans and some
Democratic critics to pressure the White House to disclose
sensitive government records.
These included emails and documents related to targeted
killings and the administration's response to the attack last
year on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.
Holder initially declined to declare the targeted killings
would be unconstitutional, saying there could be situations,
similar to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the
Sept. 11 al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington in 2001, in
which such killings might be appropriate.
Ted Cruz, another Republican senator who tried to slow
Brennan's confirmation, said that under questioning, Holder
would only declare that such killings were inappropriate, but he
eventually acknowledged they would be unconstitutional.
The administration has increasingly used drone strikes to
target militants overseas, particularly in Pakistan and Yemen.
The administration is under pressure from some members of
Congress to be more transparent about its rules and legal
justifications for the use of drones against both American
citizens and foreigners, an issue Brennan likely will have to
deal with from his new office at CIA headquarters.
Another issue near the top of Brennan's agenda will be the
CIA's response to a 6,000-page investigative report by the
Senate Intelligence Committee into controversial detention,
interrogation and "extraordinary rendition" operations which it
conducted during the administration of George W. Bush.
The report is said by sources familiar with the
investigation to be highly critical of these agency operations.
But the committee did not interview any witnesses during the
course of its investigation and some former officials
knowledgeable about the CIA operations argue its conclusions are
tendentious.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai and Mark Hosenball; Editing by
Christopher Wilson and Todd Eastham)