WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. Senate Republican
leader said on Thursday he would use a rarely used law to try to
stop the administration from issuing rules that would limit the
amount of carbon that power plants can pump into the atmosphere.
The Environmental Protection Agency's pending rules on
emissions from new power plants are a centerpiece of President
Obama's climate change strategy.
Senator Mitch McConnell, who represents Kentucky, a major
coal-producing state, will file a resolution of disapproval
under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to try to review and
potentially repeal the pending regulation.
On the Senate floor on Thursday, McConnell said he will
invoke the measure to challenge an EPA rule published in the
Federal Register last week. That rule would prevent the
construction of new coal-fired plants that do not have specific
technology to capture carbon emissions - technology that critics
say is not yet available on a commercial scale.
McConnell, who is expected to face a tough re-election fight
this year, termed the EPA's actions a job-killer. "These are
good jobs that pay more than $1 billion in annual wages to my
constituents," McConnell said.
"That's why I - along with about 40 Republican cosponsors,
including my friend and fellow Kentuckian Rand Paul - intend to
file a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review
Act to ensure a vote to stop this devastating rule."
McConnell made the remarks while EPA Administrator Gina
McCarthy testified about the Obama administration's climate plan
at a hearing in the Senate Environment and Public Works
Committee.
McCarthy defended the agency's proposed regulation, which is
now being debated in a public comment period.
"The standards reflect the demonstrated performance of
efficient, lower carbon technologies that are currently being
used today," she said in her opening remarks.
A CRA has only been used once before: in 2001, to repeal a
rule that aimed to curb repetitive motion stress injuries in the
workplace.
