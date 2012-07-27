WASHINGTON, July 27 China's state oil company CNOOC has asked the U.S. government to review its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil company Nexen, which has about 10 percent of its assets in the United States, a source close to CNOOC told Reuters on Friday.

"We have notified CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) that we will file a voluntary notice on the transaction and the date is to be determined," the source said, adding that notification was made on July 23, the same day that the Chinese firm revealed its bid.

CFIUS is an inter-agency committee led by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that reviews foreign takeovers of U.S. assets for national security concerns.