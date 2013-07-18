China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved President Barack Obama's nomination of James Comey, a Republican who earlier served as an independent-minded official in the Justice Department, as FBI director.
The nomination now goes to the full Senate, which is expected to confirm Comey to replace Robert Mueller, who has led the bureau since shortly before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.