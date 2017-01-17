WASHINGTON Jan 17 One of the most powerful
Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday pressed
President-elect Donald Trump to keep the consumer financial
watchdog agency's current director, as rumors about a possible
termination and replacement swirled.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that
Trump will break his campaign promise of "standing up for
workers and consumers against the rigged system" if he fires the
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) director,
Richard Cordray, after taking office on Friday.
"If Trump intends to keep any of his promises and un-rig
the system, he would keep Rich Cordray," the senator from New
York said in a phone call with reporters.
Created in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
CFPB has battled all sorts of lenders through regulation and
litigation. It most recently participated in a settlement with
Wells Fargo for $190 million for allegedly creating
ghost accounts.
By law, the president can only fire the agency's director
for cause, but a recent federal court decision says the U.S.
chief executive should be able to dismiss the director at will.
That decision has been stayed pending appeal.
Some want Trump to not wait for the appeals court and fire
Cordray for cause as soon as he becomes president. At the
earliest, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit is expected to announce in February whether it
will review the case.
Last week, Trump met with one of the agency's biggest
critics, former Republican Representative Randy Neugebauer of
Texas, who is frequently mentioned as a top choice for to
replace Cordray.
Conservatives say Neugebauer would limit the reach of the
CFPB, which they say has gone too far and does not have enough
accountability. Congress is controlled by the Republican Party,
and most Republicans would prefer having a commission in charge
of the agency, instead of a director who both creates and
enforces rules.
During the call with reporters, Schumer characterized the
possibility of making Neugebauer director as an attempt to
dismantle the CFPB from the inside.
Also on the call, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
said removing Cordray would allow Trump to block the CFPB's
current work on rules on mandatory arbitration, payday lending
and debt collection.
Democrats like Warren, who came up with the idea of an
agency to protect individuals' finances after the 2007-09
crisis, say the CFPB is an important guard against fraud in
mortgages, student loans and other consumer products.
