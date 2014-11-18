WASHINGTON Nov 18 Leading Democrats in both
houses of Congress sent letters on Tuesday to 16 major banks and
other financial firms requesting detailed information about
recent data breaches and briefings from corporate data security
officials.
Among the companies targeted in letters sent by Senator
Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and
Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House
Oversight and Government Reform Committee, were banks,
investment firms and other financial service providers.
"The increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches is
unprecedented and poses a clear and present danger to our
nation's economic security," Cummings and Warren wrote.
"Each successive cyber attack and data breach not only
results in hefty costs and liabilities for businesses, but
exposes consumers to identity theft and other fraud, as well as
a host of other cyber crimes," they added.
The lawmakers requested details of all data breaches
experienced over the past year, the number of customers
affected, any findings by forensic investigators, information
about who is suspected to have carried out the attacks, and
descriptions of new cyber-security measures the companies
instituted after discovering data breaches.
In letters to two of the 16 companies, Citigroup and
U.S. Bank, Cummings and Warren also requested
information about how possible data breaches might have affected
their handling of government purchase and charge cards under
contracts with the General Services Administration, the
government's housekeeping agency.
Other institutions to whom the Democratic legislators are
sending letters include ADP, Bank of America,
Bank of NY Mellon, Bank of the West, Deutsche
Bank, E-Trade, Fidelity, GE, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, PNC,
Regions and Wells Fargo.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Peter Cooney)