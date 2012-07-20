* Proposal best chance this year to get bill through-
senator
* Obama supports measure, says cyber threats serious
challenge
WASHINGTON, July 19 Compromise legislation
introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday would bolster cyber
threat assessment and permit the government to share information
with American business under certain conditions, a step aimed at
better protecting them from attacks.
The bill, which is supported by President Barack Obama, is a
bipartisan effort to unify approaches and address privacy
concerns about information-sharing between the government and
business interests linked to infrastructure networks.
"The cyber threat to our nation is one of the most serious
economic and national security challenges we face," Obama said
in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal to be published
on Friday, noting that no one has managed to damage or disrupt
infrastructure networks so far.
"But foreign governments, criminal syndicates and lone
individuals are probing our financial, energy and public safety
systems every day," Obama said.
"It would be the height of irresponsibility to leave a
digital backdoor wide open to our cyber adversaries," he said.
Susan Collins, the top Republican on the Senate Homeland
Security Committee and a co-sponsor of the bill, said experts
have "repeatedly warned" the computer networks that run the
electric grid, water systems, financial networks, and
transportation systems are vulnerable to cyber attack.
"The data and the headlines make it clear that we have
already waited too long to address this escalating threat. In an
effort to move this overdue legislation forward, the measure
released today represents the Senate's best chance to pass cyber
legislation this year," Collins said.
A Homeland Security Department report earlier this month
said it received 198 reports of suspected cyber incidents, or
security threats, in 2011, more than four times the 2010 level.
The report cited cases in which firms were infected with
malicious software designed for espionage and fraud. More than
40 percent of the incidents were from the water sector.
Moreover, Obama said a water plant in Texas last year
disconnected its controls from the Internet when a hacker posted
pictures of the facility's internal controls. More recently,
Obama said, hackers penetrated networks of companies operating
natural gas pipelines.
Congress has been wrangling over the legislation. Privacy
advocates have criticized past proposals, including a
House-passed bill in April, as overly intrusive.
The Senate plan seeks to address that concern.
It would create a public-private partnership to set cyber
security standards for critical infrastructure and offer some
immunity from liability to those who meet them.
It would permit information-sharing between the private
sector and the federal government on threats, incidents, and
fixes, while intending to preserve civil liberties and the
privacy of users.
Industry groups would be permitted to develop and recommend
to a multi-agency Cybersecurity Council voluntary approaches to
mitigate risks.
Current regulators would continue to oversee their industry
sectors.
(Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Eric Walsh)