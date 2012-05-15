* Top Republican wants $1 in cuts for $1 added borrowing
authority
* Boehner reopens 2011 battle over debt limit, spending cuts
* Republicans to vote to extend Bush tax cuts before
November
* Boehner: tax reform to lower rates, clear tax break
"underbrush"
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 15 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner drew an election-year battle line over the
U.S. borrowing limit on Tuesday, saying he would back another
increase at year-end only if it was offset by a larger package
of spending cuts.
Drawing quick fire from President Barack Obama's Democrats,
Boehner said he would "insist on my simple principle of cuts and
reforms greater than the debt limit increase."
His remarks to a Peterson Foundation fiscal forum reopened
last year's grueling battle over raising the debt cap, which
allows the government to spend more than it takes in.
Boehner staked out the same position during the 2011 fight,
bringing the United States to the brink of an historic debt
default before an 11th-hour deal to force $2.1 trillion in
spending cuts over 10 years. The accompanying $2.1 trillion
increase in the debt limit is rapidly being depleted.
"Once again, Republicans are playing chicken with our
economy and manufacturing an unnecessary crisis," said
Representative Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the House
Budget Committee.
Boehner's tough words could help him shore up support among
fiscal conservatives and Tea Party activists within his party
who often have been at odds with the top Republican.
His move also opens another front in Republican efforts to
underscore for voters the four straight years of trillion-dollar
U.S. deficits during Obama's tenure in the White House following
a deep recession.
TAX-CUT EXTENSION VOTE
Boehner stuck to his position that he would accept no tax
increases in any deficit reduction talks.
He said the Republican-led House would vote on a plan before
the Nov. 6 elections to stave off the year-end expiration of tax
cuts enacted under former Republican President George W. Bush.
This would buy time for Congress to pass a comprehensive tax
reform bill in 2013 to reduce tax rates and eliminate many
deductions and credits, Boehner said.
"Any sudden tax hike would hurt our economy, so this fall -
before the election - the House of Representatives will vote to
stop the largest tax increase in American history," he said.
He told the fiscal forum that that tax reforms would "bring
everybody's rates down," but cleaning out the "underbrush" of
tax deductions and credits could cause some Americans to pay
more in taxes than they do now.
Obama and fellow Democrats have insisted on a balanced
package to address the country's deficit problems, including
getting more tax revenues from the rich. Failing to do so, they
argue, puts too much pressure on the poor and middle class for
reining in deficits.
SAME FIGHT, DIFFERENT YEAR
Last August, many conservative "Tea Party" activists elected
to Congress on promises of drastically shrinking government
urged Boehner and other Republican leaders to allow a default
rather than fail to significantly slash ballooning U.S. debt.
The U.S. Treasury is expected to reach the $16.4 trillion
debt ceiling sometime after the elections, probably early in
2013, with the exact timing dependent on the strength of
revenues. U.S. debt is now about $800 billion below the limit.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, speaking at the
same fiscal forum, urged Congress to address "unsustainable"
U.S. deficits in the near term to ensure the continued
confidence of financial markets. Last year's debt-limit fight
and the political gridlock it showcased cost the United States
its coveted Triple-A credit rating from Standard and Poor's.
"Only Congress of course can act to raise the debt limit. We
hope they do it this time without the drama, and the pain and
the damage they caused the country last July," Geithner said.
Boehner also reaffirmed his call for reforms to squeeze
savings out of large government "entitlement" programs such as
the Social Security retirement and Medicare healthcare programs
for the elderly. He said changes such as raising retirement ages
could be phased in over time to limit any hardship.
At year's end, Congress will be confronted with other
important decisions besides the debt limit and the expiration of
the 2001 and 2003 Bush tax cuts, which Democrats and Republicans
have both referred to as a dangerous "fiscal cliff".
A payroll tax cut backed by Obama is also set to expire then
and Congress already has begun looking at ways to replace
automatic spending cuts that are set to kick in at the New Year.
Meanwhile, Congress might still be grappling with funding many
day-to-day government operations in the fiscal year that starts
on Oct. 1.
These unresolved issues are contributing to nervousness and
indecision among investors, businesses and voters.
Obama said on Tuesday he would meet with Democratic and
Republican congressional leaders, including Boehner, at the
White House on Wednesday, where he would stress the importance
of lawmakers acting on legislative proposals he has made to lift
U.S. growth and hiring.