WASHINGTON, June 20 Democrats in the U.S.
Congress warned on Tuesday that Republican moves to grant new
tax breaks to the wealthy could jeopardize Democratic support
for an increase in the government's borrowing authority later
this year.
"If they're (Republicans) going to put on the table a
massive tax cut for the very wealthy that increases the deficit
by trillions (of dollars), it's harder to get Democrats to
increase the debt ceiling," Senate Democratic leader Chuck
Schumer told reporters.
A healthcare reform bill passed by the House of
Representatives contains a tax cut for the wealthy, and a major
tax reform initiative by Republicans this year could contain
additional reductions.
