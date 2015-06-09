WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S.Senate Republicans on
Tuesday successfully defended their bid to avoid
across-the-board budget caps by using some $38 billion in
"emergency" war funding to expand military spending.
Senators voted 51-46, along party lines, to defeat an
amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would have
barred a Republican-led plan to use the special war funds to
avoid the spending cap, but only for the Department of Defense.
The mandatory spending limits have been in place for two
years.
In an early gambit in what is expected to be a difficult
partisan clash over U.S. budget and tax policy in the next
several months, Democrats have been threatening to hold up
spending bills until lawmakers agree on a plan to scrap
mandatory spending limits for domestic programs as well as
defense.
Republicans argue that the military should be spared many of
the so-called sequestration cuts to ensure national security,
but they accuse Democrats of using the issue to camouflage a
desire for spending on pet programs where costs should be
controlled.
Democrats say that other programs subject to the spending
caps, such as medical research, police funding and education,
are also important.
The Overseas Contingency Operations money, intended to fund
ongoing wars, does not count against the budget caps.
President Barack Obama asked for $50 billion in OCO funding
in his budget request, but Congress added $38 billion for the
Pentagon.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)