* Republicans face same issues as super committee
* Threat of another U.S. debt downgrade hangs in the air
* Defense spending has nearly doubled over past decade
By Rachelle Younglai and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 Republicans are struggling
to find ways to protect the U.S. military from spending cuts
but there is no clear path to do so as the United States
strains to rein in its massive budget deficits.
Democratic President Barack Obama has vowed to veto any
attempts to undo the $1.2 trillion in automatic budget cuts
that go into effect in 2013 after the "super committee" of
lawmakers failed to reach a deficit reduction deal this month.
Half of the cuts would hit defense, with the other half
spread across the government's domestic programs.
Republicans anxious to safeguard the Pentagon are now
looking for other ways of slowing the growth of the country's
$15 trillion public debt.
But with no easy options, Republicans face the same
problems that stymied the congressional debt panel: how to
clear a path to fiscal prosperity without raising taxes and
making cuts to programs for the elderly and disabled?
"The same dynamics that prevented a super committee deal -
Republican intransigence on revenue and Democratic demands that
revenue be used to balance further (spending) cuts - will be in
play for any effort to selectively water down the sequester,"
said Ryan McConaghy, director of the economic program at
centrist think tank Third Way.
Sequester refers to the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending
cuts that are due to begin in 2013 since the super committee
could not find a better way to cut deficits.
Lawmakers such as Buck McKeon, the Republican chairman of
the House Armed Services Committee, have vowed to introduce
legislation to kill the military cuts. Republican Senators John
McCain and Lindsey Graham are working on a bill to undo at
least some of them.
They have yet to introduce legislation, though, and it is
unclear whether their proposals would try to offset the defense
cuts with other deficit reduction measures.
Although bills to kill the automatic cuts would have a good
chance of passing the the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives, Senate Republicans would have to convince 19
Democrats to join them in order to get the 66 votes required to
override any veto by Obama.
Tossing out the automatic budget cuts would play badly with
financial markets, which are keen to see a commitment on
deficit reduction, and would raise the specter of another U.S.
debt downgrade. The super committee's failure did not trigger a
ratings cut, but one of the big agencies, Fitch Ratings, warned
that the United States would have to find a plan to tackle its
deficit before 2013 or risk a credit downgrade.
"We need to ensure that we are on a track that is fiscally
sustainable. The sequester is to get the $1.2 trillion
objective that was necessary to increase the debt limit so we
could pay our bills," said Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in
the House.
Hoyer was referring to congressional approval in August of
an increase in U.S. borrowing authority that was coupled with
assurances of significant spending cuts, including defense.
AMENDING BILLS, PLAYING TO THE PUBLIC
Republicans could try to protect the Pentagon by inserting
such language into bills Democrats are keen to pass, such as an
extension of the payroll tax cuts. But that strategy is rife
with procedural and political problems, the least of which is
an Obama veto.
Even if lawmakers were to try to shift cuts around through
the budget appropriations process, Congress only appropriates
funds one year at a time, leaving nine years of potential
military budget cuts in play.
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, focused on
January 2013, as the best opportunity for changing the makeup
of the automatic spending cuts.
He said that once the automatic spending cuts are triggered
at the start of 2013, lawmakers can propose alternative ways of
achieving the $1.2 trillion in savings and such legislation
would not face procedural roadblocks in the Senate that
otherwise can stop bills dead in their tracks.
"I'm not for turning the sequester off. I oppose that. I'm
for replacing the savings in a way that's smarter," Ryan told
Reuters on Wednesday. He added: "There's a very good case this
goes too far in defense" spending cuts.
The Pentagon said it expects to cut more than $450 billion
from its budget over 10 years as part of this summer's deal to
raise the country's debt ceiling.
After the super committee's failure, the military will have
to start working on an extra $600 billion in cuts over the same
period. Analysts such as Loren Thompson of the Virginia-based
Lexington Institute said cuts would translate into job losses
at weapons firms in swing states like Pennsylvania. That, he
said, could hurt Obama's reelection bid.
Democrats have zeroed in on the defense budget, which has
nearly doubled over the past decade to an estimated $671
billion for this fiscal year, dwarfing other departments and
consuming a good chunk of the total U.S. budget.
Republicans and other military backers may have an ally in
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, who has characterized the
potential cuts as devastating, and in states with a large
defense industry presence such as Florida and Virginia.
"If you want to look at the election pragmatically, there
are a lot of states where the idea of gutting defense would be
very unpopular," said Potomac Research policy analyst Greg
Valliere.
Already, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and
other Republican presidential hopefuls have lashed out against
the defense cuts and called Obama as weak on national security.
They're hoping to put a chink in what otherwise is a strong
Obama record that includes the capture and killing of Osama bin
Laden and aggressive pursuit of terrorists.