(Corrects to make clear bill has not been passed by Congress)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The White House on Wednesday
questioned the defense authorization bill compromise reached in
Congress, saying it was an irresponsible way to authorize
military spending.
Democrats objected to the use of $90 billion in special war
funds in the legislation to allow the Department of Defense to
avoid mandatory "sequestration" budget cuts.
"That's an irresponsible way to fund our national defense
priorities," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news
briefing.
