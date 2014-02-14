(Recasts with Obama's comments)
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
CAMBRIDGE, Md. Feb 14 President Barack Obama
sought on Friday to ease strains with his Democratic allies in
the U.S. Congress, who are fearful they could face election
consequences from the botched rollout of the president's
signature healthcare law known as "Obamacare."
Speaking to House of Representatives Democrats during their
three-day retreat, Obama cited an increase in the number of
people signing up for insurance coverage under Obamacare as
evidence that the law's implementation was going more smoothly
after a troubled start.
Republicans, who have denounced Obamacare as an unpopular
disaster, have put the issue at the center of their strategy for
November's congressional elections.
But Obama has touted the administration's progress in
ironing out the glitches. At the retreat, he predicted that the
2010 Affordable Care Act will be seen by Americans in five to 10
years as "a monumental achievement."
"We now have well over 3.5 million people who have signed up
and are getting insurance through the marketplaces for the first
time," Obama said.
All 435 House seats along with 36 of the 100 Senate seats
are up for grabs in the elections.
Republicans are expected to retain the House, which they now
control 232-200 with three vacancies. They hope the Obamacare
issue will help them seize control of the Senate, which
Democrats hold 55-45.
The troubles with Obama's healthcare law have weighed on the
president's popularity. His approval rating now stands at 43
percent, and Democrats worry that Americans' concerns about the
health law could cost them support in their districts.
Traditionally, presidents have seen their party lose seats
in congressional elections during their second terms, largely
due to voter fatigue with incumbents.
Since 1946, when a president's approval rating was below 50
percent in such elections, his party has lost on average 36
House seats, according to the Gallup polling firm. When it is
above 50 percent, they lose on average 14 seats, Gallup said.
The healthcare issue was an important topic at the
Democratic gathering at a waterfront resort. Before Obama spoke,
the Democrats heard during a closed session from Ari Goldmann, a
32-year-old independent contractor and waiter who lives in
Washington.
A Democratic aide said Goldmann told the lawmakers he was
"beyond thrilled" when he was able to get health coverage under
Obamacare after his insurance company told him it was canceling
his plan.
Democrats hope to circulate more such stories in the months
ahead as they scramble to win public approval of Obamacare and
boost their election prospects.
At a closed-door portion of his meeting with Democrats,
another party aide said Obama told the gathering that
"underlying policies in the (healthcare) program are working,
but of course there are glitches. We are working through these
things."
Obama also discussed his legislative agenda for this year,
including a push to raise the minimum wage and renew expired
jobless benefits for nearly 2 million Americans.
Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, who
chairs the Democratic National Committee, underscored her
party's support of the president's efforts.
She declined to say, however, if it will be enough for
Democrats to somehow win back the House.
"We are not making predictions," Wasserman Schultz said. "We
are focused on making sure that when it comes to giving people
opportunities to climb the ladders of the middle class, that
voters understand that Democrats have their backs."
Representative Joseph Crowley of New York made reference to
the snowstorm in the area when he introduced Obama at Friday's
gathering. Crowley said it had been a "marvelous two days
despite the weather and the odds against us."
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Additional
reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Caren
Bohan and Jonathan Oatis)