By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel on Tuesday approved a proposal to revamp
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, after a hearing where
lawmakers verbally tussled over rules enacted in the aftermath
of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The Financial Services Committee voted to send the bill,
introduced this summer by committee chairman, Republican Jeb
Hensarling, to the full House to consider. No Democrat on the
committee voted for the measure, which would allow banks to
choose between complying with Dodd-Frank or meeting tougher
capital requirements.
It would also reorganize the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB), a watchdog created through Dodd-Frank that last
week penalized Wells Fargo for creating millions of fake
accounts under customers' names.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law, passed in the wake of the financial
crisis, has drawn the ire of most banks and Republicans in
Congress. They have said Congress went too far in trying to
clamp down on Wall Street and the law imposes burdensome
requirements and gives regulators too much power.
The CPFB has been a particular target for Republicans, who
do not like that it is governed by a single director and say it
reaches beyond its authority in enforcement.
During the hearing, Democrats cited the Wells case, where
the CFPB levied its largest-ever fine of $100 million,
criticizing the panel's Republican majority.
Democrats said that without Dodd-Frank the U.S. government
would have had no tools to fight the widespread fraud, which led
to the firing of 5,300 Wells employees.
"I am particularly disturbed that this bill would take away
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's ability to penalize
companies for practices that are abusive to consumers," said New
York's Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, echoing many in her party.
"The chairman's bill, strips...from the CFPB its authority to
punish abusive conduct, which means Wells Fargo would have
gotten off even easier."
Meanwhile, Randy Neugebauer, the Texas Republican who has
advocated creating a five-member commission to govern the CFPB,
said the bureau has not been politically neutral and is not
transparent.
"I remain concerned that many bureau actions demonstrate
regulatory paternalism that assumes the American consumer
doesn't know how to make choices for themselves," he said at the
hearing.
Corresponding legislation has not been introduced in the
Senate, and Obama would be unlikely to sign the bill even both
chambers of the Republican-led Congress passed it. Dodd-Frank is
one of the Democratic president's signature pieces of
legislation.
