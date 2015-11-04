WASHINGTON Nov 4 Two U.S. senators on Wednesday launched a bipartisan investigation into pharmaceutical drug pricing, requesting documents from four drugmakers, including Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

They also requested information from Turing Pharmaceuticals, Retrophin Inc and Rodelis Therapeutics, Senators Susan Collins and Claire McCaskill, who lead the Senate's Special Committee on Aging, said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)