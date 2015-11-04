BRIEF-GM announces deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Two U.S. senators on Wednesday launched a bipartisan investigation into pharmaceutical drug pricing, requesting documents from four drugmakers, including Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
They also requested information from Turing Pharmaceuticals, Retrophin Inc and Rodelis Therapeutics, Senators Susan Collins and Claire McCaskill, who lead the Senate's Special Committee on Aging, said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)