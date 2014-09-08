By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, Sept 8
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Legislation to extend U.S.
government funding into the new fiscal year will contain
additional funds to fight the Ebola epidemic in Africa, House
Appropriations Committee Chairman Harold Rogers said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Rogers said that he was reviewing the
Obama administration's request for additional funds for efforts
to fight the deadly virus, but declined to say whether the full
amount would be granted.
"There will be extra money for the Ebola," the Kentucky
Republican said. "We're looking at the numbers now."
The Obama administration has requested an additional $88
million to fight Ebola as part of the spending bill, including
$58 million to speed production of the ZMapp experimental
antiviral drug and two Ebola vaccine candidates. The request
also contains $30 million for additional staff at the Centers
for Disease Control to coordinate the response to the epidemic.
The World Health Organization said on Monday that it will
likely take six to nine months to contain the epidemic in West
Africa, and the disease may infect up to 20,000 people. The
epidemic has killed 2,100 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone,
Liberia and Nigeria and has also spread to
Senegal.
Rogers said the additional U.S. Ebola funds would be offset
by savings elsewhere in the federal budget to stay within
previously determined spending caps.
He said he expects the legislation to be introduced on
Tuesday so that it can come up for a vote in the House this
week. He said it would be a "clean" continuing resolution that
extends current funding levels for several weeks from Oct. 1
with no new controversial policy provisions.
Rogers also declined to provide details on the length of the
measure, which congressional aides have said would likely last
until about mid-December.
Rogers also declined to say whether the stop-gap funding
measure would extend the charter for the U.S. Export-Import Bank
past its Sept. 30 expiration date, or whether it would contain
any funding for President Barack Obama's military campaign
against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bernard Orr)